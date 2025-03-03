North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State after Clark’s 20-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (25-4, 12-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-19, 5-7 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (25-4, 12-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-19, 5-7 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces North Carolina Central after Da’Brya Clark scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 88-57 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 5-5 in home games. North Carolina Central gives up 80.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 12-0 in conference games. Norfolk State is 21-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

North Carolina Central’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than North Carolina Central gives up.

The Eagles and Spartans match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Hinton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Kyla Bryant is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Diamond Johnson is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 15.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

