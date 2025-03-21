North Carolina and Oregon State play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (19-15, 15-8 WCC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 15-6 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

Oregon State Beavers (19-15, 15-8 WCC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 15-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -19.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina takes on Oregon State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels are 15-6 against ACC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Beavers are 15-8 against WCC teams. Oregon State is seventh in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelsey Rees averaging 2.6.

North Carolina’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 62.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 58.1 North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is averaging 10.6 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rees is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 13.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 64.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

