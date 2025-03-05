North Alabama Lions play in ASUN Tournament against the Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville Dolphins (19-12, 13-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (23-9, 15-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (19-12, 13-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (23-9, 15-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays in the ASUN Tournament against Jacksonville.

The Lions have gone 15-4 against ASUN teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. North Alabama leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.2 boards. Corneilous Williams paces the Lions with 8.9 rebounds.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN games is 13-6. Jacksonville ranks seventh in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.4.

North Alabama makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Jacksonville has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.3% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 17.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Taye Fields is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Stephon Payne III is averaging 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.