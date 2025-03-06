North Alabama Lions play in ASUN Tournament against the Jacksonville Dolphins

Jacksonville Dolphins (19-12, 13-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (23-9, 15-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (19-12, 13-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (23-9, 15-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Jacksonville square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Lions’ record in ASUN play is 15-4, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. North Alabama leads the ASUN averaging 37.8 points in the paint. Corneilous Williams leads the Lions with 8.0.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN games is 13-6. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Robert McCray averaging 9.3.

North Alabama’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 9.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zimi Nwokeji averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. McCray is averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

