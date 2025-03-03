Norfolk State visits North Carolina Central after King’s 20-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (20-9, 10-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (12-17, 5-7 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (20-9, 10-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (12-17, 5-7 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State after Po’Boigh King scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 72-68 victory over the Howard Bison.

The Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. North Carolina Central is the MEAC leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Spartans are 10-2 in MEAC play. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Christian Ings averaging 3.3.

North Carolina Central averages 79.0 points, 10.2 more per game than the 68.8 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Keishon Porter is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Terrance Jones is averaging 9.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

