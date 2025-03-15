Norfolk State Spartans square off against the Howard Bison in MEAC Championship

Howard Bison (21-10, 14-2 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (29-4, 16-0 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (21-10, 14-2 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (29-4, 16-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Howard in the MEAC Championship.

The Spartans are 16-0 against MEAC opponents and 13-4 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is 25-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Bison’s record in MEAC action is 14-2. Howard ranks third in the MEAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 3.0.

Norfolk State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Howard averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Norfolk State allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Norfolk State won the last meeting 68-56 on March 6. Diamond Johnson scored 25 to help lead Norfolk State to the win, and Thomas scored 16 points for Howard.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bison. Destiny Howell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 15.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

