Norfolk State plays in MEAC Tournament against the South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-28, 1-13 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (27-4, 14-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and South Carolina State play in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans are 14-0 against MEAC opponents and 13-4 in non-conference play. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 15.6 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 1-13 in MEAC play. South Carolina State allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.0 points per game.

Norfolk State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.4% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Norfolk State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Norfolk State won 88-57 in the last matchup on March 1. Da’Brya Clark led Norfolk State with 20 points, and Jada Morgan led South Carolina State with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kierra Wheeler is averaging 15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Spartans. Diamond Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.7 points. Angie Juste-Jean is shooting 35.5% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 15.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 47.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

