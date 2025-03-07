Noland leads Columbia against Cornell after 21-point game

Columbia Lions (12-14, 1-12 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-10, 8-5 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Columbia Lions (12-14, 1-12 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (16-10, 8-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Cornell after Kenny Noland scored 21 points in Columbia’s 92-87 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red have gone 8-5 in home games. Cornell has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lions have gone 1-12 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is fifth in the Ivy League with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 6.9.

Cornell averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 9.7 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Lions. Noland is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.