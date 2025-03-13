Nolan Winter and John Tonje lead No. 18 Wisconsin over Northwestern 70-63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Winter and John Tonje each scored 18 points to lead No. 18 Wisconsin to a 70-63…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Winter and John Tonje each scored 18 points to lead No. 18 Wisconsin to a 70-63 victory over Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

The Badgers (24-8), seeded fifth, will face No. 4 seed UCLA in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Winter hit 4 of 5 shots and 9 of 10 free throws.

Nick Martinelli led the No. 13 seed Wildcats (17-16) with 22 points. Jordan Clayton added 10 points.

Leading by eight points, Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 53-42. Kamari McGee followed that with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 56-42 with 8:58 remaining. Two more 3-pointers by Tonje gave the Badgers a 62-46 edge.

The Badgers shot 41.5% from the field while holding the Wildcats to 37%.

Free throws were nearly even with the Wildcats making 18 of 22 while the Badgers were 18 of 23.

Wisconsin held a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Takeaways

Northwestern: Trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half, the Wildcats kept fighting down the stretch to narrow the final deficit. The Wildcats closed the game with a 12-2 run.

Wisconsin: The Badgers shot better in the second half and committed only 10 turnovers. Wisconsin had a 17-5 edge in points off turnovers.

Key moment

Leading 50-42, Klesmit’s 3-pointer started a 14-4 run that increased the lead to 64-46.

Key stat

After going 3 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, Wisconsin sank 5 of 13 3-pointers in the second half, including four in a row in a key stretch.

Up next

Northwestern coach Chris Collins said his team is too beat up physically and decided as a team not to accept an NIT or College Basketball Crown bid.

