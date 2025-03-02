Noard puts up 19 in Cornell’s 102-70 win against Princeton

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 19 points as Cornell beat Princeton 102-70 on Sunday. Noard shot 6 for…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 19 points as Cornell beat Princeton 102-70 on Sunday.

Noard shot 6 for 11 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Big Red (16-10, 8-5 Ivy League). Guy Ragland Jr. added 17 points while going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and had eight rebounds. Jake Fiegen shot 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Tigers (18-10, 7-6) were led by Xaivian Lee, who posted 14 points and five assists. Caden Pierce added 12 points for Princeton.

NEXT UP

Both teams finish the regular season on Saturday. Cornell hosts Columbia and Princeton plays Pennsylvania at home. Cornell has clinched a spot in the four-team Ivy League Tournament and can finish as high as second place. Princeton needs a win on Saturday to be assured of a spot in the tournament.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.