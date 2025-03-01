No. 9 NC State visits SMU following James’ 21-point game

NC State Wolfpack (23-5, 15-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-19, 2-15 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

NC State Wolfpack (23-5, 15-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-19, 2-15 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 NC State plays SMU after Aziaha James scored 21 points in NC State’s 78-57 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Mustangs have gone 7-8 in home games. SMU is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Jessica Peterson leads the Mustangs with 12.3 boards.

The Wolfpack are 15-2 in ACC play. NC State is 18-5 against opponents with a winning record.

SMU scores 65.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 65.9 NC State gives up. NC State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peterson is averaging 11.5 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

James is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 17.9 points. Zoe Brooks is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.