No. 8 Michigan State looks for 25th victory of season in matchup with Iowa

Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Michigan State will look for its 25th win this season when the Spartans visit the Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-5 at home. Iowa scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 15-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is the top team in the Big Ten scoring 16.8 fast break points per game.

Iowa scores 82.2 points, 15.6 more per game than the 66.6 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Owen Freeman is averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Jaden Akins is averaging 12.9 points for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.