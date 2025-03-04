No. 7 Alabama hosts Richard and No. 5 Florida

Florida Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 12-4 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 12-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida visits No. 7 Alabama after Will Richard scored 25 points in Florida’s 89-70 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Crimson Tide are 12-2 on their home court. Alabama leads the SEC averaging 91.0 points and is shooting 48.3%.

The Gators have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Florida is third in college basketball with 39.1 rebounds per game. Alex Condon paces the Gators with 7.7.

Alabama averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Gators match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and four assists for the Gators. Richard is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 91.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

