No. 6 South Carolina hosts Strack and No. 15 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 11-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky visits No. 6 South Carolina after Clara Strack scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 82-58 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gamecocks have gone 13-1 at home. South Carolina ranks third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 38.9 rebounds. Chloe Kitts leads the Gamecocks with 7.8 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 11-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Carolina makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Kentucky averages 19.3 more points per game (76.4) than South Carolina gives up (57.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Georgia Amoore is averaging 18.9 points and seven assists for the Wildcats. Strack is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.