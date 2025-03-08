No. 5 South Carolina advances to SEC Tournament title game with 93-75 win over No. 10 Oklahoma

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points, and No. 5 South Carolina advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 21 points, and No. 5 South Carolina advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game with a 93-75 win over 10th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 19 points to provide a huge boost off the bench for South Carolina (29-3), and Sania Feagin added 14.

Sahara Williams had 17 points and Payton Verhulst added 15 points and nine assists for Oklahoma (25-7), which looked fatigued playing its third game in three days.

South Carolina’s smothering defense set the tone early, repeatedly forcing hurried, bad shots and five turnovers while racing to a double-digit first quarter lead. The Gamecocks stretched the lead to 45-28 at the break, closing the first half on a 14-2 run while holding Oklahoma without a field goal over the final four minutes.

South Carolina never led by fewer than 10 points in the second half.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: Center Raegan Beers was limited to seven points and eight rebounds after scoring 42 points and grabbing 19 rebounds in her first two tournament appearances.

South Carolina: Finished 2 for 15 from beyond the arc, and didn’t make its first 3-pointer until two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks made up for it by working the ball inside and outscoring the bigger Sooners 50-26 in the paint.

Key moment

After Oklahoma cut the lead to 10 late in the third quarter, Edwards scored five straight points in the paint including an and-one to give the Gamecocks some breathing room.

Key stat

South Carolina scored 22 points off 16 Oklahoma turnovers. The Gamecocks had eight turnovers.

Up next

The Gamecocks go for their third straight SEC title on Sunday against the No. 1 Texas/No. 9 LSU winner. Oklahoma awaits its NCAA Tournament seed.

