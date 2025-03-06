No. 5 Florida top No. 7 Alabama in key SEC matchup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alex Condon had 27 points and10 rebounds to lead No. 5 Florida to a 99-94 win…

The Gators (26-4, 13-4 Southeastern Conference) also got 22 points and eight assists from Walter Clayton Jr. Florida strengthened its NCAA Tournament resume with a second road win over a top 10 team, after beating No. 1 Auburn on earlier this season. It’s the first time in program history the Gators have done it twice in one season.

Mark Sears led Alabama (23-7, 12-5) with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists. Alabama also got 19 points from Labaron Philon, 11 from Clifford Omoruyi and 10 points each from Grant Nelson and Aiden Sherrell.

MISSISSIPPI 78, NO. 4 TENNESSEE 76

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored all 19 of his points in the final 11 minutes, including a tiebreaking basket with 7 seconds remaining that lifted Mississippi over No. 4 Tennessee.

Brakefield rebounded a missed 3-pointer from Sean Pedulla and fought through traffic inside to convert the decisive layup. Malik Dia and Dre Davis had 13 points apiece for Ole Miss (21-9, 10-7 Southeastern Conference), and Matthew Murrell added 12.

The Rebels are 5-0 in games decided by four points or fewer since late January.

Tennessee (24-6, 11-6) had an opportunity in the last few seconds, but a short running jumper by Igor Milicic Jr. bounced off the rim. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak.

Jordan Gainey scored 17 points, Chaz Lanier had 15 and Felix Okpara added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers. Tennessee led 41-36 at halftime and 56-49 with 10:38 left before Ole Miss rallied.

NO. 9 TEXAS TECH 91, COLORADO 75

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 30 points and 14 rebounds as ninth-ranked Texas Tech led throughout in a win over Colorado, clinching a double-bye for the Red Raiders into the quarterfinal round in next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

It was 13th double-double this season for Toppin, the sophomore who is a transfer from New Mexico. He led five players scoring in double figures for Tech (23-7, 14-5 Big 12) in its home finale.

Chance McMillian added 15 points, while Christian Anderson and Kerwin Walton each had 12. Darrion Williams scored 11.

Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik each scored 12 points for Colorado (11-19, 2-17).

NO. 11 CLEMSON 78, BOSTON COLLEGE 69

BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery returned to Chestnut Hill and scored 21 points against his former team, hitting a key 3-pointer after Boston College cut a 16-point deficit to two and leading No. 11 Clemson to a victory.

Chase Hunter added 18 points and Viktor Lakhin scored 11 with 13 rebounds to help the Tigers (25-5, 17-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their seventh straight game.

Jayden Hastings scored 18 for Boston College (12-18, 4-15).

Clemson led by 16 in the first half and still held a 62-53 edge midway through the second before BC scored seven straight points to make it a two-point game. But then Lakhin muscled one in underneath and Zackery hit a corner 3 to extend the lead to seven.

NO. 12 WISCONSIN 74, MINNESOTA 67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — John Blackwell had 25 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to help 12th-ranked Wisconsin beat Minnesota.

John Tonje added 18 points and seven boards for the Badgers (23-7, 13-6), who forged a three-way tie for third place in the Big Ten with a top-four seed and the accompanying double-bye for the conference tournament in sight.

Wisconsin, the national free-throw shooting leader, went 21 for 24. Minnesota, the Big Ten’s worst team at the line, was 8 for 15.

Brennan Rigsby led the Gophers (15-15, 7-12) with 18 points and Lu’Cye Patterson added 15 points in Minnesota’s ninth straight loss to Wisconsin. Dawson Garcia, the Big Ten’s fourth-leading scorer, had 14 points on 6-for-17 shooting in his last home game.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 71, NO. 17 MICHIGAN 65

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Derik Queen had 17 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 13 Maryland to a win over No. 17 Michigan that gave No. 8 Michigan State at least a share of the Big Ten title.

The Wolverines (22-8, 14-5) have lost two straight and three of their last four home games, falling out of first place in the conference.

Maryland took control by holding Michigan to a season-low 22 points in the first half while building an 11-point lead.

The Wolverines hurt their comeback chances with nine turnovers in the second half.

Rodney Rice scored 19 points and Selton Miguel had 17 for the Terrapins.

Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf each scored 20 points, and Tre Donaldson added 10 points and six assists for the Wolverines.

NO. 14 LOUISVILLE 85, CALIFORNIA 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terrance Edwards Jr. scored a career-high 35 points to lead No. 14 Louisville to a victory over California.

Edwards, the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season for James Madison, provided early offense as he made six of his first eight shots to give the Cardinals (24-6, 17-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 22-19 lead with 7:22 remaining before halftime.

Meanwhile, Edwards’ teammates missed a combined 10 of 11 shots during that span. Edwards shot 11 of 19 overall from the field and set a career high with seven 3-pointers in 11 attempts.

Chucky Hepburn added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Louisville. J’Vonne Hadley finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 22 points for California (13-17, 6-13), which also got 11 from Jeremiah Wilkerson.

OKLAHOMA 96, NO. 15 MISSOURI 84

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears scored a career-high 31 points and Oklahoma defeated No. 15 Missouri to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes.

It was Oklahoma’s fifth win over a Top 25 team this season, and Missouri was the highest ranked among them. The Sooners (18-12, 5-12 Southeastern Conference) were coming off losses to ranked opponents Kentucky and Ole Miss by a combined four points.

Mark Mitchell scored 18 points and Caleb Grill added 16 points and eight rebounds for Missouri (21-9, 10-7), which has lost three of four.

UCONN 72, NO. 20 MARQUETTE 66

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 23.7 seconds left, and UConn defeated No. 20 Marquette.

Liam McNeeley had 11 points and Samson Johnson added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (21-9, 13-6 Big East), who pulled into a tie with Marquette for third place in the conference standings.

UConn owns the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.

Solo Ball and Hassan Diarra each scored 10 points as the two-time defending NCAA champions beat Marquette for the fifth straight time.

David Joplin had 23 points and Kam Jones scored 21 for the Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6).

UConn ripped off 10 straight points with dunks by Jaylin Stewart, Tarris Reed Jr. and Johnson to take a 61-54 lead with 7:49 remaining.

