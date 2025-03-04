No. 4 Tennessee aims for 25th win this season in matchup against Ole Miss

Tennessee Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 9-7 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 9-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Volunteers visit the Ole Miss.

The Rebels have gone 12-3 at home. Ole Miss has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Volunteers are 11-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC with 15.4 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 7.2.

Ole Miss makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Tennessee averages 74.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.0 Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Volunteers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chaz Lanier is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

