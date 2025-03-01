No. 4 Houston seeks 25th win this season in matchup with Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-11, 7-10 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (24-4, 16-1 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Cincinnati Bearcats (17-11, 7-10 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (24-4, 16-1 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston will aim for its 25th victory of the season when the Cougars host the Cincinnati.

The Cougars have gone 14-1 at home. Houston is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats have gone 7-10 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 8.1.

Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jizzle James is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

