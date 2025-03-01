No. 25 Louisville visits No. 3 Notre Dame after Citron’s 21-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (20-8, 13-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4, 15-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (20-8, 13-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4, 15-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame hosts No. 25 Louisville after Sonia Citron scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 86-81 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish have gone 13-1 at home. Notre Dame is 20-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 13-4 in ACC play. Louisville has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Notre Dame averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 11.4 more points per game (73.6) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (62.2).

The Fighting Irish and Cardinals square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 16 points, four assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

