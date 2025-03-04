No. 23 BYU visits No. 10 Iowa State following Traore’s 20-point game

BYU Cougars (21-8, 12-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (22-7, 13-6 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (21-8, 12-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (22-7, 13-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 BYU takes on No. 10 Iowa State after Fousseyni Traore scored 20 points in BYU’s 77-56 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cyclones have gone 15-1 in home games. Iowa State is 19-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars have gone 12-6 against Big 12 opponents. BYU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iowa State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). BYU has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Joshua Jefferson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Keba Keita is averaging 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.