No. 22 Texas A&M visits LSU for conference showdown

Texas A&M Aggies (21-9, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-16, 3-14 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (21-9, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-16, 3-14 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Camryn Carter and LSU host Zhuric Phelps and No. 22 Texas A&M in SEC action.

The Tigers have gone 11-6 at home. LSU is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 10-7 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M leads the SEC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 2.6.

LSU makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Texas A&M has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Daimion Collins is shooting 52.2% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Phelps is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

