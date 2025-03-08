No. 22 Texas A&M heads to LSU for conference matchup

Texas A&M Aggies (21-9, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-16, 3-14 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M Aggies (21-9, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-16, 3-14 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zhuric Phelps and No. 22 Texas A&M visit Camryn Carter and LSU in SEC action Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 11-6 in home games. LSU averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Aggies are 10-7 in conference games. Texas A&M scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

LSU’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 16.8 points for the Tigers. Daimion Collins is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 35.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Aggies. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

