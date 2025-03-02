No. 22 Creighton takes on Villanova, aims for 5th straight home win

Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 11-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (23-5, 15-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (17-12, 11-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (23-5, 15-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Creighton will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bluejays face Villanova.

The Bluejays have gone 10-1 at home. Creighton is fourth in the Big East with 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Lauren Jensen averaging 9.2.

The Wildcats have gone 11-6 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Creighton scores 73.0 points, 9.3 more per game than the 63.7 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 63.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 64.1 Creighton allows to opponents.

The Bluejays and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Mogensen is averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Bluejays. Jensen is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Webber is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.4 points. Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 61.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

