No. 21 Oklahoma State visits Kansas after Evans’ 24-point game

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-12, 6-11 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts No. 21 Oklahoma State after Elle Evans scored 24 points in Kansas’ 71-66 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-5 at home. Kansas has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cowgirls are 13-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 scoring 14.4 fast break points per game.

Kansas scores 66.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 59.5 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 10.5 more points per game (78.0) than Kansas allows to opponents (67.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evans is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.4 points. S’Mya Nichols is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Wooten is averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowgirls. Stailee Heard is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

