No. 20 Marquette visits UConn after Reed’s 24-point outing

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn hosts No. 20 Marquette after Tarris Reed, Jr. scored 24 points in UConn’s 75-63 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 12-2 on their home court. UConn averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 13-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam McNeeley is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David Joplin is averaging 13.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

