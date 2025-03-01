No. 20 Alabama visits No. 13 Oklahoma following Nye’s 28-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 10-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (22-6, 10-5 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 10-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (22-6, 10-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Alabama visits No. 13 Oklahoma after Aaliyah Nye scored 28 points in Alabama’s 88-85 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 12-2 at home. Oklahoma leads college basketball with 21.8 assists per game led by Payton Verhulst averaging 3.8.

The Crimson Tide are 10-5 in SEC play. Alabama is 20-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Alabama scores 10.4 more points per game (78.8) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (68.4).

The Sooners and Crimson Tide face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is averaging 17.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nye averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Sarah Ashlee Barker is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.