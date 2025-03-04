No. 2 Duke beat Wake Forest to claim at least share of ACC regular-season crown

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cooper Flagg had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in possibly his final home…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Cooper Flagg had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in possibly his final home game, helping No. 2 Duke beat Wake Forest 93-60 on Monday night to clinch at least a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Fellow rookie Kon Knueppel added 17 points for the Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1), who led by 13 at halftime and then blew the game open midway through the second half.

The 6-foot-9 Flagg, a potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, checked out with 3:34 left. He greeted coach Jon Scheyer with a high-five and a hug as Duke’s “Cameron Crazies” chanted “One more year! One more year!”

Efton Reid III and Ty-Laur Johnson each scored 14 points to lead the Demon Deacons (20-10, 12-7).

NO. 4 HOUSTON 65, KANSAS 59

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 22 points and No. 3 Houston won its ninth straight game with a victory over Kansas.

Emanuel Sharp added 12 points off the bench, including two free throws that pushed Houston’s lead to 63-59 with 20 seconds left. The Cougars (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) went 4 of 4 from the foul line down the stretch.

Cryer had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting in the first half as Houston took a 30-27 lead into the break.

Milos Uzan finished with 10 points for the Cougars, who had already clinched their second consecutive outright Big 12 regular-season title. Mylik Wilson had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Houston shot 35% from the field and was 7 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the scuffling Jayhawks (19-11, 10-9), who shot 45%. KJ Adams Jr. added 15 points and David Coit had 14 off the bench

