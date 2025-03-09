No. 17 Michigan takes on No. 8 Michigan State after Goldin’s 20-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Michigan visits No. 8 Michigan State after Vladislav Goldin scored 20 points in Michigan’s 71-65 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Spartans have gone 14-1 at home. Michigan State averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Wolverines are 14-5 against conference opponents. Michigan averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Michigan State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Michigan has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Akins is averaging 13 points for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Danny Wolf is averaging 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

