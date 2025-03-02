No. 17 Baylor hosts No. 10 TCU following Van Lith’s 26-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (27-3, 15-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (25-5, 15-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (27-3, 15-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (25-5, 15-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU faces No. 17 Baylor after Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points in TCU’s 91-56 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Bears have gone 15-1 in home games. Baylor has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 15-2 against conference opponents. TCU has a 21-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Baylor makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). TCU averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Horned Frogs square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. Sarah Andrews is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Van Lith is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Madison Conner is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.