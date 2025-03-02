No. 16 Duke women beat No. 24 Florida St. 71-57, clinch No. 3 seed, double bye at ACC Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve Toby Fournier scored 10 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter to help No.…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve Toby Fournier scored 10 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 16 Duke pull away late and beat No. 24 Florida State 71-57 on Sunday night to clinch the No. 3 seed — and a double bye — at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Duke (23-7, 14-4 ACC) plays a quarterfinal game on Friday. Florida State will be the No. 5 seed and plays Thursday in a second-round game.

Fournier made 11 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Ashlon Jackson scored 14 points for Duke and Taina Mair added 10.

Makayla Timpson made a layup 12 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 49-all. Fournier scored eight points before Jackson’s layup about 3 1/2 minutes later capped a 12-0 run and the Blue Devils led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Timpson led the Seminoles (23-7, 13-5) with 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting. O’Mariah Gordon and Ta’Niya Latson added nine points apiece but combined to shoot 21% (7 of 33) from the field. Latson, who went in as the nation’s leading scorer at 26.0 per game, made 3 of 21 and 1 of 8 from behind the arc.

Duke outrebounded the Seminoles 51-35, scored 16 second-chance points off 19 offensive rebounds and outscored FSU 12-6 from the free-throw line.

Florida State, which went into the game as the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation (89.4 per game), scored its fewest points in a game this season. The Seminoles shot 36.4% (24 of 66) from the field, also a season low.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.