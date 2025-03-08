No. 15 Missouri hosts No. 19 Kentucky following Oweh’s 24-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (21-9, 10-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky faces No. 15 Missouri after Otega Oweh scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 95-64 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers are 18-1 in home games. Missouri is seventh in college basketball with 84.6 points and is shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are 9-8 against SEC opponents. Kentucky averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Lamont Butler with 4.5.

Missouri scores 84.6 points, 7.8 more per game than the 76.8 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 13.0 more points per game (85.6) than Missouri allows (72.6).

The Tigers and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Mark Mitchell is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13 points. Oweh is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 87.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

