No. 14 Louisville plays Stanford after Edwards’ 35-point game

Stanford Cardinal (19-11, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (24-6, 17-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -11.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Louisville hosts Stanford after Terrence Edwards scored 35 points in Louisville’s 85-68 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinals have gone 13-3 at home. Louisville is fourth in the ACC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Cardinal are 11-8 in ACC play. Stanford averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Louisville is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cardinals. Edwards is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

