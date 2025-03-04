No. 11 Clemson looks for 25th victory this season in matchup with Boston College

Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Clemson will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Tigers take on the Boston College.

The Eagles are 9-7 in home games. Boston College is 8-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 16-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 20-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston College’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Hunter is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Tigers. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

