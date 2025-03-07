No. 11 Clemson hosts Virginia Tech following Zackery’s 21-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-17, 8-11 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (25-5, 17-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-17, 8-11 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (25-5, 17-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Clemson hosts Virginia Tech after Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points in Clemson’s 78-69 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 14-2 in home games. Clemson ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Zackery averaging 3.2.

The Hokies are 8-11 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is 6-15 against opponents over .500.

Clemson scores 77.5 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 73.1 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hokies. Jaydon Young is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.