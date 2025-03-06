No. 10 Oklahoma rolls past Georgia 70-52 for 8th straight win, setting up rematch with Kentucky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and No. 10 Oklahoma extended its…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and No. 10 Oklahoma extended its winning streak to eight games with a 70-52 victory over Georgia on Thursday in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Oklahoma’s win sets up a rematch Friday with No. 12 Kentucky, which handed the Sooners their most recent loss on Feb. 2, 95-86. That victory proved to be a key tiebreaker, allowing the Wildcats to earn the last remaining double bye in the tournament over the Sooners after the teams finished tied for fourth in conference play.

Liz Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (24-6).

Trinity Turner led Georgia (13-19) with 12 points.

Georgia had no answer for Beers’ size in the low post and the Sooners were content to take advantage, repeatedly pounding the ball inside to the 6-foot-4 junior. Beers finished 9 of 14 from the floor and had eight points in the third quarter, including a buzzer beater off the glass as Oklahoma took a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Georgia: Despite having plenty of open looks, the Bulldogs shot just 28% from the field and finished 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma: The Sooners did a great job of sharing the basketball, finishing with 27 assists on 29 made baskets.

Key moment

Georgia cut the lead to two late in the second quarter, but Beers scored inside to ignite a 7-0 run, and the game was never close again.

Key stat

Oklahoma dominated inside and had 10 blocks.

Up next

The Sooners will need to find a way to slow down Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore if they hope to advance to the weekend. Amoore scored 43 points on seven 3-pointers in the last matchup.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.