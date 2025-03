COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Auburn falls to No. 22 Texas A&M 83-72, snapping the Aggies’ 4-game losing…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Auburn falls to No. 22 Texas A&M 83-72, snapping the Aggies’ 4-game losing streak.

