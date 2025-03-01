NJIT hosts Albany (NY) following Joshua’s 22-point showing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (15-14, 7-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-24, 2-12 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (15-14, 7-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-24, 2-12 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces NJIT after Byron Joshua scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 78-74 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 4-8 at home. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East with 10.3 assists per game led by Tariq Francis averaging 3.6.

The Great Danes are 7-7 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is fifth in the America East giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

NJIT is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than NJIT allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. Tim Moore Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Joshua is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

