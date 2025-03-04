NJIT earns 75-72 win over Binghamton in regular-season finale

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tariq Francis’ 29 points helped NJIT defeat Binghamton 75-72 on Tuesday. Binghamton will be seeded fifth…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tariq Francis’ 29 points helped NJIT defeat Binghamton 75-72 on Tuesday.

Binghamton will be seeded fifth and play fourth-seeded Albany in the first round of the America East Tournament on Saturday. NJIT’s season is over.

Francis also contributed seven rebounds for the Highlanders (6-25, 3-13 America East Conference). Tim Moore Jr. scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Ari Fulton had 12 points and went 6 of 12 from the field. The Highlanders snapped an eight-game slide.

Gavin Walsh finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Bearcats (15-16, 7-9). Tymu Chenery added 17 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Binghamton. Nehemiah Benson had 15 points and six rebounds.

