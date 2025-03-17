NIT makes ‘avoidable’ and ‘unfortunate’ error while offering South Alabama a tourney bid

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Even amid the backdrop of college basketball’s chaotic postseason, what happened to South Alabama was “avoidable”…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Even amid the backdrop of college basketball’s chaotic postseason, what happened to South Alabama was “avoidable” and “unfortunate,” the school’s athletic director said Monday.

The Jaguars received an invitation to the NCAA-affiliated National Invitation Tournament following the reveal of the NCAA Tournament bracket Sunday and immediately accepted. An hour later, the NIT called back and rescinded the offer because it had overbooked the bracket.

The issue? NIT officials thought a spot opened because UC Riverside was locked into another postseason tournament, the College Basketball Invitational. But UC Riverside got out of the CBI and accepted the NIT offer.

That left South Alabama high and dry, even though coach Richie Riley had already told his players they were playing in the postseason.

The NIT apologized, but the damage was done — and irreversible.

“We are disappointed that the NIT prematurely extended an invitation to our men’s basketball team to participate in this year’s tournament before confirming a spot was available,” South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann said in a statement. “This was an avoidable situation that has made a negative impact on our student-athletes and coaches, so we appreciate and acknowledge the NIT’s apology.

“It is unfortunate this invitation was taken away from our program. But what will not be taken away is the 2025 Sun Belt Conference champions banner that will forever hang in the Mitchell Center.”

Troy earned the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament by winning the Sun Belt Conference tourney earlier this month. Troy beat Arkansas State in the final after Arkansas State upset top-seeded South Alabama in the semifinals.

The Jaguars were obviously disappointed with not landing a NCAA berth. The NIT’s miscommunication added insult to misery.

“After the NIT bracket was released Sunday evening, it was brought to the NIT’s attention that one of the teams scheduled to participate in the tournament has also committed to a non-NCAA affiliated postseason event,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. “In an effort to secure another participating team, the NIT prematurely extended an invitation to the South Alabama Jaguars, prior to learning that the original team chose to accept its invitation to the NIT.

“Regrettably, the NIT rescinded its invitation to South Alabama. We understand the emotional impact this confusion created, and we sincerely apologize to South Alabama, head coach Richie Riley and all the student-athletes for the error.”

