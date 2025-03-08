Nique Clifford scores career-high 36 to lead Colorado State over Boise State 83-73

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nique Clifford scored a career-high 36 points to lead Colorado State past Boise State 83-73 on…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nique Clifford scored a career-high 36 points to lead Colorado State past Boise State 83-73 on Friday night in a Mountain West Conference regular-season finale.

Clifford shot 13 for 18 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Rams (22-9, 16-4), who finished second to New Mexico in earning the No. 2 seed. Colorado State earns a bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Kyan Evans added 14 points and Jalen Lake scored 11 as the Rams upped their win streak to seven.

Andrew Meadow led the Broncos (22-9, 14-6) with 22 points and six rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas totaled 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Tyson Degenhart added 15 points and nine rebounds as the Broncos saw a five-game win streak end.

Clifford had 13 points in the first half of a 34-all tie.

