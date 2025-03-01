Nicholls State visits SFA following Gray’s 22-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (18-11, 12-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-15, 7-11 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State Colonels (18-11, 12-6 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-15, 7-11 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits SFA after Michael Gray Jr. scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 71-69 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The ‘Jacks have gone 8-6 in home games. SFA is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 12-6 in Southland play. Nicholls State is fourth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 2.7.

SFA averages 66.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 70.1 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than SFA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 9.3 points and six rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Kyle Hayman is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Brown III is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Gray is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

