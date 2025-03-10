Nicholls State Colonels play in Southland Tournament against the Incarnate Word Cardinals

Incarnate Word Cardinals (17-15, 10-11 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (19-12, 13-7 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (17-15, 10-11 Southland) vs. Nicholls State Colonels (19-12, 13-7 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays in the Southland Tournament against Incarnate Word.

The Colonels have gone 13-7 against Southland teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Nicholls State scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland play is 10-11. Incarnate Word averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 73.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 69.9 Nicholls State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Brown III is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Colonels. Jamal West is averaging 14.2 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.