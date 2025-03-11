Nicholls holds off Incarnate Word 74-70 in OT in Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jamal West scored four of his 17 points in overtime and Nicholls rallied to beat…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jamal West scored four of his 17 points in overtime and Nicholls rallied to beat Incarnate Word 74-70 on Monday night in a Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The third-seeded Colonels (20-12) will play No. 2 seed Lamar in a Tuesday semifinal. Top seed McNeese plays No. 4 seed Northwestern State in the first semifinal.

West had a dunk to give Nicholls a 67-63 lead in the first minute of the extra period and added two free throws with 11 seconds left to give the Colonels a two-possession lead.

West added 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for Nicholls. Michael Gray Jr. totaled 15 points and five rebounds, while Jaylen Searles scored 11.

The seventh-seeded Cardinals (17-16) were led by Dylan Hayman, who finished with 29 points and three steals. Jalin Anderson added 16 points, four assists and three steals. Lamin Sabally pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Nicholls took a 28-27 lead into halftime behind eight points from West. Hayman hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining and Anderson had a layup with 16 seconds left as Incarnate Word scored the final six points to force OT tied at 63. Anderson made the first of two free throws at 1:20 to start the run.

