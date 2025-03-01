Nicholls defeats Stephen F. Austin 94-70

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Robert Brown III’s 25 points helped Nicholls defeat Stephen F. Austin 94-70 on Saturday. Brown added…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Robert Brown III’s 25 points helped Nicholls defeat Stephen F. Austin 94-70 on Saturday.

Brown added five rebounds for the Colonels (19-11, 13-6 Southland Conference). Trae English added 15 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had six rebounds. Sincere Malone shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals.

Myles Jenkins led the way for the Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-12) with 16 points. Kyle Hayman added 14 points, four assists and two steals. Keon Thompson also had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Nicholls visits Lamar and the Lumberjacks play McNeese at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

