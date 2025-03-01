Niagara faces Manhattan, looks to end 4-game skid

Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-18, 5-12 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (14-12, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-18, 5-12 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara aims to end its four-game slide when the Purple Eagles take on Manhattan.

The Purple Eagles have gone 6-6 in home games. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Olumide Adelodun averaging 4.8.

The Jaspers are 9-8 in conference matchups. Manhattan is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Niagara’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 75.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the 70.9 Niagara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Smith is averaging 9.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Devin Dinkins is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13.9 points. Will Sydnor is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

