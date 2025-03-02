N’Guessan scores 21 points and Kansas State defeats Colorado 65-56

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N’Guessan had 21 points and eight rebounds and Kansas State defeated Colorado 65-56 on Sunday…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David N’Guessan had 21 points and eight rebounds and Kansas State defeated Colorado 65-56 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Kansas State led by 11 points at halftime, then N’Guessan had five points in a 7-0 run that gave the Wildcats a 46-29 lead with 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Wildcats led by double digits for most of the remainder. Colorado got within eight points once and later the score was 63-54 after Sebastian Rancik hit two free throws for the Buffaloes with a minute to go.

Macaleab Rich made two free throws for K-State with 48 seconds left and Rancik’s dunk with six seconds remaining finished off the scoring.

There was one tie, no lead changes, and Kansas State led for 38 1/2 minutes.

Brendan Hausen scored 11 points and Dug McDaniel had 10 points and seven assists for Kansas State (14-15, 8-10 Big 12).

Colorado (11-18, 2-16 Big 12) got 11 points from RJ Smith and 10 each from Rancik and Bangot Dak.

The Wildcats took an early 12-2 lead, thanks to a 10-0 run in which Colorado committed three shooting fouls, good for five made K-State free throws. The Wildcats built a 33-17 lead with two minutes left in the half before Colorado scored the last five to trail 33-22 at the break.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since Colorado left the Big 12 after the 2001 season.

With two games left in the regular season, Kansas State is tied for ninth place and Colorado is last.

The Wildcats visit Cincinnati on Wednesday and finish at home against Iowa State on Saturday.

Colorado visits Texas Tech on Wednesday and finishes at home against TCU on Saturday.

