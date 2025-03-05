N’Guessan, McDaniel power Kansas State in 54-49 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — David N’Guessan had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Dug McDaniel added 13 points, and Kansas State defeated…

CINCINNATI (AP) — David N’Guessan had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Dug McDaniel added 13 points, and Kansas State defeated Cincinnati 54-49 on Wednesday night.

N’Guessan scored eight points and McDaniel scored six in a key stretch of the second half in which K-State (15-15, 9-10 Big 12) outscored Cincinnati 14-8 to build a seven-point lead. The run culminated in a layup and a jumper by N’Guessan and a jumper from McDaniel to give the Wildcats a 52-45 lead with four minutes remaining.

The Wildcats cooled off and their next four possessions resulted in a turnover and three missed shots while two baskets by Jizzle James got Cincinnati within 52-49.

Kansas State finally scored again when Brendan Hausen made two free throws for a 54-49 lead with 22 seconds left. Cincinnati missed a 3-pointer, N’Guessan missed the front end of the bonus, and Cincinnati missed another 3-pointer as time ran out.

Cincinnati led by seven with 14 1/2 minutes left in the second half before Kansas State’s 8-0 run gave the Wildcats a 36-35 lead with 12 minutes remaining, their first lead since 4-2.

Day Day Thomas had 12 points and James 10 for Cincinnati (17-13, 7-12).

Kansas State has won back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 8 and 11.

With one game left in the regular season, Kansas State is tied with West Virginia and TCU for eighth place. Cincinnati and UCF are tied for 12th.

Kansas State hosts No. 10 Iowa State on Saturday. Cincinnati visits Oklahoma State, also on Saturday.

