New Mexico State visits Western Kentucky after Gilvin’s 21-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (15-13, 8-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (20-7, 11-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on New Mexico State after Josie Gilvin scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 81-58 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-2 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks fourth in the CUSA with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Acacia Hayes averaging 10.0.

The Aggies are 8-7 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA with 11.3 assists per game led by Molly Kaiser averaging 2.4.

Western Kentucky is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hilltoppers. Gilvin is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.6 points. Kaiser is shooting 42.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

