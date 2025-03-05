New Mexico State visits Louisiana Tech after Bates’ 20-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (16-13, 9-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (16-13, 9-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on New Mexico State after AJ Bates scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 90-66 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 in home games. Louisiana Tech scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 9-7 in CUSA play. New Mexico State scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaree Abram averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Batcho is averaging 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 13.2 points. Peter Filipovity is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.