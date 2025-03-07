New Mexico State plays Sam Houston following Kaiser’s 35-point showing

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-15, 5-12 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (16-14, 9-8 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-15, 5-12 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (16-14, 9-8 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Sam Houston after Molly Kaiser scored 35 points in New Mexico State’s 87-80 victory over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Aggies are 10-3 in home games. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA with 11.6 assists per game led by Kaiser averaging 2.4.

The Bearkats are 5-12 in CUSA play. Sam Houston has a 4-12 record against opponents above .500.

New Mexico State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Bearkats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

